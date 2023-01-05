Deaths ruled a homicide after couple found inside Delaware County home: Police

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies.

Police were called to the home for a welfare check and found the bodies of 71-year-old Richard Zajko and his 68-year-old wife Rita.

CHESTER HEIGHTS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The deaths of two people found inside a home in Chester Heights, Delaware County have been ruled a double homicide, police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police say the discovery occurred around 5:15 p.m. Monday along the unit block of Highland Drive.

Neighbors in the area said the couple got along well with everyone in the area and kept their yard immaculate.

"You saw Rick constantly working on his yard and, Rita? We hardly ever saw her," said Adrienne Higgins.

The incident is actively under investigation by the criminal investigation unit and police said they are not releasing any additional details.

"We have been here since 1999 and I'm not even aware of petty crime having occurred in here. So, it was rather startling," said Jack Higgins.

State Police are asking anyone with information that could help with their investigation to contact them at 484-840-1000.