State police investigating after woman, teen girl found dead inside Northampton County home

NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a woman and a teenage girl were found dead inside a Northampton County home.

It happened on the 1100 block of Railroad Street in North Catasauqua Borough.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Upon arrival, they found distraught extended family members who had discovered a 39-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl dead inside the home.

There is no word yet on the identities of the victims.

The Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek pronounced the woman and teen dead just after 1 p.m. The cause of death was ruled as "sharp force injuries."

Officials determined the incident was a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.