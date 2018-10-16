Double shooting in West Philadelphia, 1 critical

A double shooting in West Philadelphia has left a young man in critical condition.It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at 60th and Market streets.Investigators say two men were standing outside SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line when two other men ran up to them and fired 17 shots.A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.Detectives say they have found surveillance footage that show the two attackers at the scene.The suspects fled on foot.------