Double shooting in West Philadelphia, 1 critical

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A double shooting in West Philadelphia has left a young man in critical condition.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at 60th and Market streets.

Investigators say two men were standing outside SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line when two other men ran up to them and fired 17 shots.

A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

Detectives say they have found surveillance footage that show the two attackers at the scene.

The suspects fled on foot.
