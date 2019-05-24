Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting on Thursday night, just blocks away from Temple's main campus.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. at 16th and Diamond streets.
Police tell Action News two victims were rushed to the hospital after shots rang out on the block. Police say one person has died and a second victim is listed in critical condition.
Crime scene tape wrapped around the corner, it's not clear if any cars or homes were struck.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as police officers scoured the area.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
