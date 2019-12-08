Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead on Saturday night.
It happened just before 7 p.m. on the 6200 block of Harley Avenue.
Police say a 48-year-old man was shot multiple times in the back, head and buttocks. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle after being shot in the arms, said police.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-868-TIPS.
