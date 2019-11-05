Double shooting leaves 1 teen dead, another injured in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting has left one teen dead and another injured on Monday night in Philadelphia.It happened around 5:34 p.m. on the unit block of W. Sharpnack Street in the city's West Mount Airy section.Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head and left shoulder. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.Another 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the lower side of the back. He is listed in stable condition at the hospital.More than a dozen shots were fired at the victims, police say.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.