Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man has died and a woman is injured after a double shooting in the Strawberry Mansion section of Philadelphia on Sunday night.It happened around 7:36 p.m. on the 2100 block of N. 28th Street.Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the chest by an unknown suspect. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.A second victim, identified as a 35-year-old woman, was shot in the face and neck. She was transported to an area hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.