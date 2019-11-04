Armed robbery suspect shot dead by victim he was trying to rob in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A would-be robber is dead after police say he was shot by a victim he was trying to rob on Sunday night.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 60th and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Police say the suspect, roughly 25 to 30 years old, was attempting to rob a man at gunpoint when he was shot.
The suspect then ran to the 1200 block of N. 60th Street where he collapsed onto a porch. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
No other injuries were reported.
Police say the victim did have a license to carry.
Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
