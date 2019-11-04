Armed robbery suspect shot dead by victim he was trying to rob in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A would-be robber is dead after police say he was shot by a victim he was trying to rob on Sunday night.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. near 60th and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect, roughly 25 to 30 years old, was attempting to rob a man at gunpoint when he was shot.

The suspect then ran to the 1200 block of N. 60th Street where he collapsed onto a porch. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say the victim did have a license to carry.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Double shooting leaves man dead, woman injured in Strawberry Mansion
ODD SIGHT: Water cascades from top of One Liberty Place
Man dead, 14-year-old injured after double shooting in Philly
Police arrest man after teen found dead in NJ parking garage
Mom tells son she ate all his Halloween candy, his reaction is adorable
2-alarm fire tears through vacant warehouse in Kensington
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles fan attends 300th straight home game
Florida student accused of looking for murderer-for-hire via Instagram
McDonald's CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Wentz, Howard lead Eagles past Bears 22-14
New PennDOT pilot program will track speed in work zones
More TOP STORIES News