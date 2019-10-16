Double shooting leaves two injured in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning in the Frankford section of the city.
It happened just after 2 a.m. near Frankford Avenue and Sellers Street.
Police said a man and woman were shot while sitting in their car.
The couple was able to drive themselves to the hospital, where both are listed in stable condition.
Police have not released details about a suspect or a motive.
