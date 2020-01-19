Double shooting injures 2 men in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are hospitalized following a shooting in Strawberry Mansion early Sunday.

It happened around 12:40 p.m. Philadelphia police responded to a home on the 24 hundred block of North Patton Street.

When officers arrived they found two men in their 20s with gunshot wounds, one had been shot in the stomach, the other in his hand.

Both men were taken to Temple University Hospital where one is listed in critical condition and the other in stable condition.

According to investigators, two guns were recovered at the scene.

Police said they have two men in custody, however there are no charges at this time.

Police said Central Detectives are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiagun violenceshootingdouble shootingguns
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
More TOP STORIES News