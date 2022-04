PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a double shooting Saturday that left one man critically injured in South Philadelphia.The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at Snyder Avenue and S. Opal Street.Police say a man in his thirties was shot multiple times.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.Another man, 28, was also shot in the left buttock, police say.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in stable condition.So far, no arrests have been made.