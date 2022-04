PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one teenager dead in Hunting Park.The incident happened Saturday right around 3:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of Berkeley Drive.Police say a 17-year-old was shot repeatedly. He later died from his wounds at the hospital.An 18-year-old suspect was also shot three times, officials say.He is being treated at Temple University Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.Police say they are holding him as a prisoner as he recovers.