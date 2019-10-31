Double shooting suspect crashes into SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section ended with a suspect crashing into a SEPTA bus.
Gunfire rang out near 17th Street and Chelten Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
A 23-year-old woman was also shot twice in leg and is in stable condition.
Police said there was a baby with the victims, but the child was not hurt.
Officers recovered a gun at the scene.
The suspect was taken into custody after the crash near Broad and Olney streets
