Double shooting suspect crashes into SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section ended with a suspect crashing into a SEPTA bus.Gunfire rang out near 17th Street and Chelten Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.A 23-year-old woman was also shot twice in leg and is in stable condition.Police said there was a baby with the victims, but the child was not hurt.Officers recovered a gun at the scene.The suspect was taken into custody after the crash near Broad and Olney streets