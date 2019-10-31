Double shooting suspect crashes into SEPTA bus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A double shooting in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section ended with a suspect crashing into a SEPTA bus.

Gunfire rang out near 17th Street and Chelten Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

A 23-year-old woman was also shot twice in leg and is in stable condition.

Police said there was a baby with the victims, but the child was not hurt.

Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody after the crash near Broad and Olney streets
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)shootingdouble shootingcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man confesses to killing 4 family members in West Philly: Police
Fmr. Starbucks regional director sues company, claims racial discrimination
Halloween 2019 forecast: Rainy day leads to mild, mostly dry evening
Suspect wanted after woman assaulted on SEPTA bus
SUV crashes into Philadelphia Democratic City Committee building
2 day care teachers charged with child abuse, a third under investigation
Embiid, Towns ejected after brawl at Wells Fargo Center
Show More
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox says he lost feeling in body for about 20 seconds after collision
AccuWeather: Day time rain, evening lull, late night gusty storms
Alex Trebek releases PSA for pancreatic cancer awareness
Watch: Cuba Gooding, Jr. video shows alleged touching incident
Gritty surprises cancer-stricken boy who wrote adorable letter
More TOP STORIES News