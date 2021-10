ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff met with small business owners in Allentown on Wednesday.The husband of Vice President Kamala Harris toured LightLab International LLC and Colony Meadery.The visit was part of the Biden Administration's "Getting America Back on Track" tour.Following the tour, he spoke with business owners about how the American Rescue Plan has impacted their businesses, families and community.He was joined by Congresswoman Susan Wild (D-PA) and SBA Assistant Administrator Natalie Cofield.