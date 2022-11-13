Republican Doug Mastriano concedes to Democrat Josh Shapiro in Pa. governor's race

Shapiro, the state's two-term elected attorney general, ran to the middle on several key issues and smashed Pennsylvania's campaign finance record in a powerhouse campaign, swamping Republican Doug Mastriano in a deluge of TV ads.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Republican Doug Mastriano has conceded the Pennsylvania governor's race Sunday, days after being defeated by Democratic challenger Josh Shapiro.

"The results of the 2022 Mid-term Elections are not what we hoped, prayed, and fought so hard for, and yet there is so much for which I am grateful," said Mastriano in a statement on Twitter.

He had led polls from the start over Mastriano, and his victory - in a year in which Democrats nationally faced headwinds, including high inflation - made him the first governor to be elected to succeed a member of his party since 1966.

Shapiro will succeed Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term and had endorsed Shapiro.

