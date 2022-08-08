Local GOP expert on the candidacies Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for Senate

Conservative talk show host Dom Giordano and political expert Steve Ulrich discuss the latest on the GOP contenders for PA Governor and Senate.

PHILADELHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell interviewed longtime Inside Story panelist and conservative radio talk show host Dom Giordano from Talk Radio 1210 and Managing Editor of PoliticsPA.com Steve Ulrich about the upcoming Pennsylvania elections.

Giordano had both GOP candidates -- State Senator Doug Mastriano (Governor) and Dr. Mehmet Oz (Senate) -- on his show late last month and discussed their positions and strategy to combat Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor John Fetterman this fall.

Ulrich wrote an article on the Mastriano campaign and their aversion to "legacy news media" and how that is being received statewide by the voting electorate.

Here is the latest info concerning the PA GOP and the upcoming elections!