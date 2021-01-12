Mixed reaction from Philadelphia Eagles fans after Doug Pederson fired

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=9566477" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ron Jaworski reacts to firing of Eagles coach Doug Pederson

Philadelphia Eagles fans had their say after the team fired head coach Doug Pederson.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While many fans say they feel caught off guard, there's also mixed reactions toward the firing of head coach Doug Pederson, who brought the Eagles their biggest victory.Many fans are saying it's a huge blow."I'm sitting in my office stunned, absolutely shocked. I didn't see this one coming," Roman McDonald said.McDonald, a big-time Eagles fan, reflects back on the good times. He was there for the city's big Super Bowl parade in 2018."I'm forever grateful to Doug for that entire team, and to see so quickly it go downhill like that is disturbing," McDonald added.On game day, Paul Karcsh says his Bayou Bar and Grill in Manayunk looks a lot different than it does now -- it's alive. He says a lot of the good times the last few years are thanks to the culture Pederson created."He's done a great job here and I appreciate he won the Super Bowl for the first time here in Philadelphia," said Karcsh.Meanwhile, others are rejoicing. We spoke with another fan who shouted, "They just fired Pederson? Yay!"While there's a lot of speculation on what happened, some say the man who brought this city its first Super Bowl title shouldn't have gotten the boot."This is something I don't think we need right now as a problem Philadelphia Eagles franchise, with quarterback controversy. It's just not a good day to be an Eagles fan," McDonald added.Many we spoke with believe something between Pederson and upper management deteriorated quickly, especially at the end of the year.Carmen Cipriano of Downingtown said, "I think it was poor relationships with the team, over the years things went south."Of course, the big question is: who will take Pederson's place?But fans also say hopefully the new coach will also sort out who will lead the team.