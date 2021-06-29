Philadelphia Eagles

Doug Pederson ready for next chapter after departure from Eagles: 'I just don't dwell on it'

By Brandon Longo
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The only head coach to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl victory says he has no regrets after his firing earlier this year.

Action News caught up with Doug Pederson during Ron Jaworski's Celebrity Golf Challenge in South Jersey on Monday. He says he's excited about the future.

"I just don't dwell on it, you know, and that's been my mindset all along. I'm just excited for what the next opportunity, the next chapter in my life, has in store," said Pederson.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Birds. He led the team to two division titles and three playoff appearances before going 4-11-1 in 2020. He was fired in January.

"I mean, we got accomplished what we wanted to get done and that was win a championship. Mr Lurie hired me in '16 to win a championship and he was forthright in that. And we were able to do that for him, and for the organization, and for the community. So I look back in the five years and really, there's a lot of good that I take forward into my next opportunity. That's what I got to lean on and trust in that," he said.

Pederson says he was happy to catch up with fans during the golf tournament, which benefits the Jaws Youth Playbook.

"Just the stories that I've heard from people, where they were Super Bowl Sunday, or that week, and how much it's meant to them or their family just. It means a lot and it really kind of touches home just knowing that, you know, it had that much of an impact on so many people," he said.

Nick Sirianni -- who replaced Pederson -- is preparing for training camp, which opens at the end of July.

Jamie Apody goes one-on-one with ESPN's Sal Paolantonio to talk Eagles as the team is one month away from opening training camp.

