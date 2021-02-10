6abc Apps for Connected TV, Mobile News, Echo

Stay on top of the latest breaking news, weather and traffic with the 6abc Philadelphia app. Get the top local headlines for the Philadelphia area, as well as news from around the U.S. and the world.
Available on the iTunes App Store
Get it on Google Play
Support
iOS | Android
DOWNLOAD OUR STREAMING APPS
The new 6abc Philadelphia streaming app gives you free access to Action News and your favorite 6abc Philadelphia content, along with breaking news, live events and original programming anytime! Building on our commitment to serve our communities, our apps for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV will elevate the local news experience with the ability to watch live newscasts, breaking news coverage, weather updates and Localish's popular storytelling content, seamlessly in a streaming environment. To download the free app, search "6abc Philadelphia" on your home streaming devices.
Read more about our streaming apps and take a tour
Visit our Roku channel page
Visit our Amazon Fire App page
ACCUWEATHER APP
Stay connected to the latest weather conditions with AccuWeather. AccuWeather provides innovative forecasts, customized content, and engaging video presentations across smartphones and tablets via award-winning AccuWeather mobile apps, plus connected devices, including connected cars, smart homes, and connected appliances, demonstrating AccuWeather's expansive multi-platform digital reach.
Download: iOS App Store | Google Play
AMAZON ECHO
Let Alexa read you the day's top stories from 6abc Philadelphia. The 6abc Philadelphia Flash Briefing reads you the top news stories from the Philadelphia Area. By enabling, this skill can be accessed on all your available Alexa devices.
Enable Flash Briefing Skill for Alexa
WATCH ABC APP
Experience ABC - anytime, anywhere. Whether you're at home or out and about, you can enjoy your favorite ABC TV shows, sports, and local news and weather on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - LIVE* and ON DEMAND. Click here to find out more.
DOWNLOAD THE APP: Available on the App Store | Get it on Google Play
NEED SUPPORT? ABC Mobile App Support
AFFILIATE APPS
ABCNews | ESPN