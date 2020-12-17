NJ, Pa. residents digging out from snowstorm, happy it wasn't worse

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=8834657" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trish Hartman reports from snow-covered Doylestown, Pa. on December 16, 2020.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- While people in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and Mercer County, New Jersey spent the day digging out from Wednesday's snow, there were many sighs of relief that the storm wasn't worse.In Trenton, folks were busy removing several inches of snow and ice, but not everyone minded."I think it's wonderful. It's wonderful. I've lived here for 40 years and then I moved south and I'm up here because of COVID with my brother," said Mildred NoblesLucky for her, her brother has a snowblower."This is a lifesaver here," said 82-year-old Theordore Nobles. "You get out here and start shoveling. I got a pain in my chest once. I didn't want it to happen again. I said I'll just go and spend the money. You can't take money with you, but you might spare your life."In Doylestown, Pa. as the walks were cleared outside, Gio Privitera was playing catch-up inside after closing his pizza shop, Artistic Pizzeria, early on Wednesday."We shut down by 5 p.m. because my drivers couldn't drive. The situation was too dangerous," said Privitera.For many, the day was about cleaning up and digging out, but for the kids in Doylestown who had off from school, they flocked to the sledding hill near the Mercer Museum. They say it's the perfect place to spend a much-needed snow day."They were very excited to have a snow day and not be on their iPads all day long," said Sara Taylor of Doylestown, who was out sledding with her two children.And who says sledding is just for kids?Alexandra Durbetaki of Pipersville, Pa. says even though her daughter is grown now and she's in her 60s, she can still enjoy a day on the hill, even if no one would join her."My husband, no he took a nap after he cleared the driveway. I said I'm going sledding because it might never snow again this year," said Durbetaki with a laugh.Bucks County officers are most concerned with roads re-freezing on Thursday night, and urge motorists to take it slow.