Dozens of counterfeit designer bags seized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Customs agents in Philadelphia have confiscated a shipment of counterfeit designer bags.The 37 fake Louis Vuitton purses arrived from Hong Kong in late November, addressed to someone in Logan Township, Gloucester County.U.S. Customers and Border Protection agents suspected, and later confirmed, a trademark infringement."Customs and Border Protection officers encounter a wide variety of counterfeit consumer goods, like these trademark-infringing handbags, and we continue to work with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit products when we encounter them," said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP's Baltimore Field Office.Had they been real, the bags would have retailed for a total of $130,000.