Dozens of counterfeit designer bags seized in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Customs agents in Philadelphia have confiscated a shipment of counterfeit designer bags.

The 37 fake Louis Vuitton purses arrived from Hong Kong in late November, addressed to someone in Logan Township, Gloucester County.

U.S. Customers and Border Protection agents suspected, and later confirmed, a trademark infringement.

"Customs and Border Protection officers encounter a wide variety of counterfeit consumer goods, like these trademark-infringing handbags, and we continue to work with our trade and consumer safety partners to identify and seize counterfeit products when we encounter them," said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP's Baltimore Field Office.

Had they been real, the bags would have retailed for a total of $130,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacounterfeit
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash
AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm' in Philly
6 aides to Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch
Show More
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia
NJ weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
Girl, 14, suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia
Bettors benefit from last-second touchdowns by Eagles, Falcons
More TOP STORIES News