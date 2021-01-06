Dr. Dre's LA home target of attempted burglary while he remains hospitalized

BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- While he was in the hospital for a possible brain aneurysm, Dr. Dre's house was apparently the target of a burglary ring Tuesday night, though police say nothing was taken.

Police say the suspects would bang on fences and doors before breaking into homes.

During a surveillance operation in Brentwood, officers spotted an SUV believed to be involved, and after a short chase the suspects were apprehended. Four people were taken into custody.

Rapper and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre says he's "doing great and getting excellent care" after being hospitalized in Los Angeles for a possible brain aneurysm.



Inside the suspects' vehicle, investigators say they found a backpack full of burglary tools, saws and crowbars.

Dr. Dre has not released a public statement on the attempted burglary, but he said Tuesday he was "doing great and getting excellent care" at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The rapper and media mogul, born Andre Young, posted on Instagram that he expects to be out of the hospital soon.

"Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I'm doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!"



DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
