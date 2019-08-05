Dramatic video released of armored car robbery in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI has released new images of last Thursday's armored car robbery in Philadelphia's University City section.
Dramatic footage shows two of the three suspects, one armed with an assault rifle, the other with a handgun after they held up the armored car and ran from the scene.
It happened along the 3600 block of Market Street. As the suspects took off there was an exchange of gunfire, but luckily no civilians were hit.
They made off in a getaway car driven by the third suspect.
