Officials release 911 call made by crew member of medical helicopter that crashed in Drexel Hill

DREXEL HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Moments after a medical helicopter crashed in Drexel Hill, Pa. earlier this week, a crew member managed to make a call to 911.Officials in Delaware County released audio of that call on Thursday afternoon.In the 911 call, the crew member is heard describing the pilot's condition."Everybody is conscious. I have one that is not alert and he's the pilot. He's a male in his late 40s," the crew member said."Is he breathing still?" the 911 operator asks."He is breathing, he is talking," the crew member, a flight medic, said.The crew member then urgently explains that an infant patient was also on board."My main concern right now is the 2-month-old child. I need an ambulance here right away," he continued."They are already being dispatched and are on the way out there," the 911 operator says as the call ends.Meanwhile, the pilot from Tuesday's helicopter crash is set to undergo surgery on Thursday.Danial Moore's mother told Action News that her son flew for years in the U.S. Army before flying medical helicopters.Door cam video obtained by Action News shows the Eurocopter EC135 passing by moments before it crashed around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Burmont Road in front of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.The church nursery school still had three extended day Pre-K students in a classroom with a teacher."(The teacher) was sitting on the rug, facing the window, she heard a loud noise - and the helicopter just dropped. She grabbed the children, got their coats on, and got them outside," said fellow teacher Adrienne Burwell, who was at the school at the time of the crash.The helicopter had been transporting a two-month-old girl from a hospital in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia when it went down.The baby, two crew members and Moore were on board."We're just thankful that it fell into the bushes, which I guess broke the amount of debris because that debris could have come flying- huge windows in her classroom," Burwell said.On Thursday, crews replaced the stop sign that was flattened in the crash.The roads reopened on Wednesday night.The wreckage was moved to a secure facility for further inspection after federal investigators spent Wednesday collecting evidence."There are electronic components on board that we will be able to download on site, there are components we will have to remove and ship to other places here in the United States," explained Brian Rayner with the National Transportation Safety Board.Lyft driver Kaythryn Donofrio, who was nearby when the chopper went down, exclusively told Action News she saw a crew member sitting on top of the aircraft holding what she did not know yet was a baby."He yelled, 'I need help.' Your first reaction is to stay away, but as soon as he said he needed help, I was like, 'What would Jesus do?'" recalled Donofrio. "I literally was like, 'Give me whatever you need to give me and get the heck out of there before it blows.'"Someone snapped a photo her of running from the chopper clutching the infant.Donofrio lauds the crew member as a hero."He actually could have jumped out himself, but as the picture shows, he was on top with the blanket. He didn't want to get out until he knew the baby was out," she said.It could take a year for the final report from the NTSB.