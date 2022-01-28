family

Oh brother! 4 sets of siblings competing on Drexel Wrestling Team

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If the Drexel University Wrestling Team seems like a close-knit family, well that's because a lot of them are.

The team features four sets of brothers.

"I think it creates a familiarity. It creates a closeness. We work hard to have a culture that's tight and close-knit, and I think having four sets of brothers reinforces that," said head coach Matt Azevedo.

"You don't see it as much in college, especially both going to the same school," said Riley and Gabe Onorato.

"You can trust every single person in the room, but you always have that stronger connection with that one person," added Luke and Tate Nichter of their bond.

Of course, sometimes that sibling rivalry rears its ugly head.

According to Sean and Mickey O'Malley, "Like usually people have that competitive spirit with their brothers, which we do all the time. If we're going out chasing girls, it's the same exact thing. If we're in the wrestling room, it's the same exact thing."

But in the end, it's always, family first.

"In my experience, with the brothers that I've worked with, they just become each other's biggest cheerleader," Azevedo says. "They're not competing against each other, they're not fighting with each other, they're just trying to build each other up as much as they can. And when you look on the sideline, it's obvious who the brother is," said Azevedo.

"I get more nervous for his matches than I do my own," laughs Luke Nichter.

Sure is fitting they wrestle right here, in the City of Brotherly Love at Drexel University.

