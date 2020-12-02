Drive-by shooter at Chinese takeout restaurant in West Oak Lane injures one, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said five people came under attack while inside a Chinese take-out restaurant in the city's West Oak Lane section early Wednesday.It happened on the 2100 block of East Chelton Avenue at midnight.Police said a car pulled up to the China Ruby Chinese restaurant and fired six shots into the front door.Investigators said three customers and two employees were inside the restaurant at the time. A 21-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.Witnesses said a black car sped away from the scene.Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video that captured the shooting on camera.