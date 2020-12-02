Drive-by shooter at Chinese takeout restaurant in West Oak Lane injures one, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said five people came under attack while inside a Chinese take-out restaurant in the city's West Oak Lane section early Wednesday.

It happened on the 2100 block of East Chelton Avenue at midnight.

Police said a car pulled up to the China Ruby Chinese restaurant and fired six shots into the front door.

Investigators said three customers and two employees were inside the restaurant at the time. A 21-year-old man was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

Witnesses said a black car sped away from the scene.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance video that captured the shooting on camera.
