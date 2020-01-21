Driver crashes into house after fleeing from traffic stop in Bethlehem, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials said a driver trying to escape police lost control and crashed into a home in Bethlehem early Tuesday.
Officers pulled the driver over for a traffic stop around midnight at Summit and Wyandotte Streets.
Police said the driver sped away but came to an abrupt stop, crashing into a house.
The driver and a female passenger were injured.
No one in the home was hurt.
