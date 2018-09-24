Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Authorities are investigating after a driver spotted a baby boy crawling across a busy New Jersey roadway Saturday evening.

The child was unharmed after a neighbor and a passing motorist came to his aid just before 6 p.m. on Joe Parker Road in Lakewood.

The motorist, 41-year-old Cory Cannon, of Eatontown, told police he saw the child and initially thought it was a toy. But when he saw the child moving, he got out of his car to stop traffic.

Cannon was then approached by a nearby resident, who took the little boy and returned him to his family.

Cannon, a father himself, took pictures to give to police as evidence.

Authorities say further investigation revealed that the infant may have left the home through a door that was left unsecured by an older sibling.

The family of the child was unaware that he had left until the neighbor returned him.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with the assistance of the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

