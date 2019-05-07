Driver in custody after car travels on I-95 for miles with no tires, ripping up the roadway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- State police said they received multiple calls reporting a driver driving a car with no tires on I-95 Tuesday morning.According to officials, the driver had been traveling on I-95 southbound for approximately ten minutes on just the rims of the BMW convertible.Drivers reported concrete and debris from the roadway flying up onto their cars.An Action News viewer submitter pictures of the car driving near mile marker 30. Police said they pulled the driver over near mile marker 25, near Allegheny Avenue.Police said the driver is being tested for DUI.