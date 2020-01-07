Driver rescued from overturned tractor trailer on ramp to Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Emergency services personnel worked to extricate the driver of a tractor trailer that had overturned on Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. on an on-ramp to the highway.

There is no word at this time as to what caused the truck to overturn.

This story is developing.
