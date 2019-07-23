Driver sought after street racing crash in South Philadelphia located

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say they have made contact with woman behind the wheel of a car that crashed while apparently street racing in South Philadelphia.Philadelphia police released images of the suspect on Tuesday morning.The image came from video taken by a witness on the scene of a crash that happened as cars were racing near 3rd and Pattison Avenue early Saturday morning.Investigators say the driver of a white car with the decals lost control and slammed into another vehicle, trapping a woman underneath a truck.Bystanders pulled her out and then surrounded the white car.That driver managed to drive off.Now, police say they have made contact with her and will be talking to her later in the week.