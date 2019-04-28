Woman dead after being struck by hit-and-run driver who side-swiped several parked cars, police say

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5274850" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run crash: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 a.m., April 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5274817" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run crash: as seen on Action News at 9 a.m., April 28, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said a woman is dead after a driver side-swiped several parked cars then struck her as she was crossing the street Sunday morning.It happened around 7:15 a.m. on the 4900 block of Aspen Street.Police said the driver of a white Infiniti was traveling in reverse on Aspen when he hit three parked cars. Investigators said that the driver then struck the woman crossing the street.Police said the driver then went on to strike a fourth car before getting out of the car and walking north on 49th Street.A neighbor came out of the house and began performing CPR on the woman. She was then transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead.That neighbor, Donna, said she works in the mental health field and had just taken a CPR refresher course a few weeks ago."I just heard the crash," she said. "I heard a big loud noise and I looked down the street and saw the lady lying in the street. I called 911. They asked me if she was breathing, I told them no. They told me to do CPR."Family has identified the woman as 37-year-old Abra Johnson."She was a good person," said Johnson's brother, who spoke exclusively to Action News.He says he can't understand who would leave his sister to die in the street.Police are searching for the driver of the Infiniti. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.