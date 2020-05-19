Duo wearing watermelons on their heads steals from Sheetz in Virginia: Police

LOUISA, Virginia -- A pair of melon heads -- yes, actual people with watermelons on their heads -- caused quite a stir after they used watermelons as face masks to allegedly steal from a convenience store in a small Virginia town.

The duo pulled up in a lifted 2006 black Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and entered a Sheetz store on May 5 while wearing carved out watermelons with holes cut out for their eyes, according to the Louisa Police Department.

One of the two suspects was arrested on Friday, Police Chief Tom Leary confirmed to CNN. Police are still looking for the second suspect.

Twenty-year-old Justin M. Roger has been charged with wearing a mask in public while committing larceny, underage possession of alcohol, and petit larceny of alcohol, police said.

"This is definitely not something you see very often in Louisa," Leary said. "We're a really nice, quiet town, with a lot of hardworking people and something like this is pretty unusual."

Candice Wendt, a Sheetz customer, told CNN affiliate WRIC she thought using melons as face masks is "ridiculous."

"The amount of work that you have to do to actually hollow-out a watermelon to stick it on your head, I think, is kind of crazy," she said. "Why? Why would they do that? It's so stupid."

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianatheftrobberygas stationfruit
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase through Philly
N.J. gov. warns gym defying shutdown order
Old City's FARMiCiA forced to close due to COVID-19
SURVIVOR STORY: New Jersey family battles COVID-19
Philly culinary couple creates 'pizza speakeasy' in backyard
Del. churches allowed to partially reopen with restrictions
Some restaurants re-open while others close their doors for good
Show More
Lawsuit seeking to hold Cosmo DiNardo's parents liable can continue
Gov. Murphy allows more activities to resume; details reopening plan
Unemployment stories: Learning skills while seeking work
'It feels surreal': NJ doctor wins role in Kevin Hart movie
Can I get refund on Shore rental? Experts weigh in
More TOP STORIES News