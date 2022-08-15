Man unrecognizable after losing 285 pounds in remarkable weight loss transformation

Dustin Brown has lost 285 pounds since 2017 and now shares videos of his weight loss transformation on TikTok with the hope of inspiring others.

CHICAGO -- This man who lost 285 pounds has gone viral on social media for his incredible weight loss transformation story.

Dustin Brown, who goes by @losetogain3 on TikTok, says that he has always struggled with weight. "I was always the overweight kid," Dustin says. "I used food for comfort, for anxiety and depression as an escape."

In 2004, Dustin lost his dad but shortly before made him a promise. "I told him that I was going to make him proud and I was going to get my health back," says Dustin. Between 2006 and 2009, Dustin lost 250 pounds. "I used the pain of my dad's death as a motivator for that," Dustin adds. "But I did not do it in a sustainable way." Over the next few years, he gained back the weight.

In 2017, Dustin started another weight loss journey. "I forgave myself for getting back to that position," he explains.

Since then, Dustin has lost 285 pounds and now shares videos of his weight loss transformation on TikTok. "Weight loss is just a math equation," said Dustin. "But mentally is the real struggle," he adds.

He hopes his platform creates a community that inspires and uplifts others trying to make a positive, healthy change in their own lives.