Eagles to take on Bucs in Tampa Bay for Monday Night Football Wild Card game

The Philadelphia Eagles are limping into Monday night's playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fans who can't make it to Tampa tell Action News they'll be watching, but for some, concerns continue over the Eagles' play the last few weeks.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Eagles fans have renewed hope on Monday. Gameday is here and the Birds have a blank slate heading into the playoffs as they take on a tough Tampa Bay team.

But it's also a team they beat early on in the season.

Although the Eagles are a little banged up and missing some key players, like A.J. Brown, they say they're ready.

Eagles' wide receiver A.J. Brown is out for Monday night's game with a knee injury. People are also hoping quarterback Jalen Hurts will be fine for the game after an injury to his middle finger on his throwing hand.

Action News caught up with some fans at Philadelphia International Airport as they head down to Tampa to cheer on the Birds.

"Anything's better than this right now-except for Buffalo," said Fred Ferraeo, from Roxvorough. "I think they have everybody exactly where they want them. We got to get the underdog mentality back into it. 23-17 birds."

"My expectations aren't too high but I'm really hoping we pull it together after such a strong start to the season," said Jesse Mcilhenny, from Mt. Airy.

While we all want a win, especially with how the season ended. Let's hope all these fans are returning home to Philadelphia with a victory. If the Birds do win Monday night, they'll face the Lions next Sunday in Detroit.

The Lions won in a nail-bitter Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams 24-23. It was their first playoff win in 32 years.

Now, they're the #3 seed so they will host if the Eagles win.

And as bad as the Eagles may seem, at least we're not the Cowboys. Even owner Jerry Jones couldn't watch Dallas get destroyed by the Green Bay Packers in their playoff matchup Sunday. Dak Prescott threw two costly interceptions in the first half and the Packers won 48-32. They will face the San Francisco 49ers next week.

6abc is your place to watch the game. Our coverage begins tonight at 7:30 and kickoff is set for 8:15.