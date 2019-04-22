earth day

Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day

EMBED <>More Videos

Earth Day 2019: Facts, history about first Earth Day

Thursday marks the 41st Earth Day.

The annual event, which always falls on April 22, is the world's largest environmental movement, according to AccuWeather. It was started in 1970 after 3 million gallons of oil spilled off the coast of California the year before.

The purpose, to increase awareness of the impact humans have on the environment, resonated with people of all political and geographic backgrounds, leading to a demonstration by 20 million Americans.

By the end of 1970, the Environmental Protection Agency had been formed. Earth Day, or "International Mother Earth Day," as it's officially called by the United Nations, is today celebrated by more than 1 billion people worldwide.

EMBED More News Videos

National Geographic is kicking off Earth Day early with Nat Geo's Earth Day Eve 2021, a virtual concert celebration, at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21. The event will be hosted by travel expert Jessica Nabongo and include an appearance by Dr. Jane Goodall.



This year, National Geographic is kicking off Earth Day early this year with Earth Day Eve 2021, a free virtual concert celebration at 8:30 p.m. ET on April 21. Click here to learn more.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic Partners and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceenvironmentearth dayaccuweatherhistoryenvironmental protection agencyu.s. & worldoil spill
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EARTH DAY
We are celebrating national BBQ month
We're celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month
We're celebrating Cinco de Mayo on FYI Philly | Show info
Pa. arborist shares tips and tricks for caring for trees
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Show More
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
More TOP STORIES News