Man fatally shot at Montgomery County bowling alley was full of 'hopes and dreams,' wife says

By Rebeccah Hendrickson
EAST NORRITON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania are looking for a shooter one day after someone opened fire at a bowling alley in East Norriton Township.

Investigators say Saturday around 6:45 p.m., a gunman shot three people and killed one at the Our Town Alley, formerly Facenda Whitaker Lanes, located in the 2900 block of Swede Road.

The wife of the man who was fatally shot identified him as 29-year-old Frank Wade of West Philadelphia.



She said he was a loving husband and father of two who wanted to be a chef.

"He was a good person. Frank had a lot of hopes and dreams. He was never a violent person. He was never in the streets. He wanted better," said Syreta Stanford.

RELATED: 1 dead, 3 hurt after shooting at bowling alley in East Norriton, Pa.

Police say the shooter got away, and that the incident may have started with an argument that led to someone pulling out a gun.

Witnesses say the bowling alley was packed with families and some small children were rushed into a mechanical closet for hiding.

"You start hearing, 'Pop pop pop pop pop.' You hear them going off and everyone started panicking, running toward the back," said Harry Delmar, who was at the bowling alley with his family, including his 2-year-old niece and 9-year-old nephew.

"Making sure that they got out safe. My first priority was the kids. I didn't care about myself. I didn't know how close the person, where he was, if he was going to go right down the lanes," said Megan Jantzi, Delmar's fiancé.

The family came back Sunday for their car. They had left everything inside and a stranger took them home.

"A stranger, that was so nice. But I wound up talking to him and I'm going to send him a thank-you note today," said Jantzi's mom, Jeanne.

Police are hoping surveillance video inside can help piece together what happened.

Stanford says she wants justice for her husband.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east norriton townshipcrimepennsylvania newsfatal shootingbowling
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny and cold today, rain and wet snow on Monday
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies
Lawyers: New evidence in Malcolm X killing points to possible conspiracy
Strangers shelter stranded delivery driver for days during winter storms
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Show More
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
Galveston residents work to recover after more than 80 hours without power
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Carjacking victim recalls encounter with police chase suspect
4,000 Philadelphians vaccinated for COVID at 24-hour clinic
More TOP STORIES News