PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Air travel is getting back to pre-pandemic levels, but airline and TSA workers can't seem to keep up.
At Philadelphia International Airport, the lines reached as far as the eye could see at security checkpoints.
Video from an Action News viewer showed a long line at Terminal D where some United Airlines travelers were waiting.
Action News checked and didn't find any delays for United. Still, travelers said they've recently noticed TSA screenings delays.
"We didn't think it would be this heavy of a delay on Easter Sunday," said one traveler.
SEE ALSO: Philadelphia International Airport to reopen 1,850 economy parking spots next week
By Sunday afternoon, the TSA line was around a 10-minute wait.
"It's a big travel weekend with Passover and Easter. A lot of people seeing their families," said Kate Fischl of Boston, Massachusetts.
TSA officials say the delays are due to an influx of travelers arriving during the same time frame.
A spokesperson says they have shifted resources the best they can to properly and safely check passengers and get them on their way.
And as travel reaches near 90% of pre-pandemic levels, the TSA says the federal government is increasing funding to hire more agents.
Travelers we spoke with say they are planning on flying more.
"I think I am, I mean I'm fully vaccinated and had COVID so it feels much safer than in the beginning of the pandemic to travel," said Fischl.
Officials say Thursday was the second busiest travel day so far this year. TSA screened more than 2.3 million passengers.
Philadelphia International Airport officials recommend you arrive three hours before your scheduled flight.
Long lines at Philadelphia International Airport this holiday weekend
Officials say Thursday was the second busiest travel day so far this year. TSA screened more than 2.3 million passengers.
TRAVEL
TOP STORIES
Show More