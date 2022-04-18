travel

Long lines at Philadelphia International Airport this holiday weekend

Officials say Thursday was the second busiest travel day so far this year. TSA screened more than 2.3 million passengers.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Long lines at Philadelphia International Airport this holiday weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Air travel is getting back to pre-pandemic levels, but airline and TSA workers can't seem to keep up.

At Philadelphia International Airport, the lines reached as far as the eye could see at security checkpoints.

Video from an Action News viewer showed a long line at Terminal D where some United Airlines travelers were waiting.

Action News checked and didn't find any delays for United. Still, travelers said they've recently noticed TSA screenings delays.

"We didn't think it would be this heavy of a delay on Easter Sunday," said one traveler.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia International Airport to reopen 1,850 economy parking spots next week

By Sunday afternoon, the TSA line was around a 10-minute wait.

"It's a big travel weekend with Passover and Easter. A lot of people seeing their families," said Kate Fischl of Boston, Massachusetts.

TSA officials say the delays are due to an influx of travelers arriving during the same time frame.

A spokesperson says they have shifted resources the best they can to properly and safely check passengers and get them on their way.

And as travel reaches near 90% of pre-pandemic levels, the TSA says the federal government is increasing funding to hire more agents.

Travelers we spoke with say they are planning on flying more.

"I think I am, I mean I'm fully vaccinated and had COVID so it feels much safer than in the beginning of the pandemic to travel," said Fischl.

Officials say Thursday was the second busiest travel day so far this year. TSA screened more than 2.3 million passengers.

Philadelphia International Airport officials recommend you arrive three hours before your scheduled flight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiaair traveltravelpassoverphiladelphia international airporteaster
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Florida restaurant is big on comfort food, including the Cheesy Todd
Travelers head out for Easter weekend
Rick's Road Trip: Lancaster County is full of food, fun and culture
TOP STORIES
Everything you should know about Philly's indoor mask mandate
AccuWeather: Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Overnight
Shooting injures 4 men in North Philadelphia
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Maxey, 76ers try to keep firing in Game 2 against Raptors
Jury deliberations will continue Monday in trial of councilman, wife
Philly's Easter Promenade returns to South Street
Show More
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
Embiid among finalists for NBA MVP honors
How a senior meals program has made holidays special for four decades
Pope Francis makes Easter plea for Ukraine peace, cites nuclear risk
Spring Tulip Festival helps to preserve family farm
More TOP STORIES News