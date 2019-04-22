POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A shooting left a man dead on Easter Sunday in Pottstown.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. along Industrial Highway.
Police say they found 25-year-old Joshua Smith suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
There has been no word on any suspects or a motive in this killing.
Anyone with information is requested to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.
Easter shooting leaves man dead in Pottstown
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More