Easter shooting leaves man dead in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A shooting left a man dead on Easter Sunday in Pottstown.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. along Industrial Highway.

Police say they found 25-year-old Joshua Smith suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.

He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

There has been no word on any suspects or a motive in this killing.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.
