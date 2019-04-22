Easter shooting leaves man dead in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A shooting left a man dead on Easter Sunday in Pottstown.It happened around 12:30 p.m. along Industrial Highway.Police say they found 25-year-old Joshua Smith suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.There has been no word on any suspects or a motive in this killing.Anyone with information is requested to contact the Pottstown Police Department at 610-970-6570.