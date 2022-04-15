Travelers head out for Easter weekend, but gas prices are still a concern

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Travel is on the rise this Easter weekend as millions of people are expected to travel by plane.Experts suggest starting your trip early or waiting until later at night to avoid traffic jams for those traveling by vehicle.Some drivers told Action News skyrocketing prices at the pump makes them think twice before taking a trip."I used to fuel up with like $20 to fill my tank, and now I get like a quarter tank probably," said Stephanie Trommello from Essington.At 30th Street Station, some found a way to avoid the pain at the pump by taking the train to Lancaster."Between turnpike tolls, parking fees, gas prices, it's cheaper to ride Amtrak," said Amanda Chmiel from Lititz.John Irvine, who was heading to Connecticut, said the train also helps him get some quick work phone calls in more efficiently."It's faster than traffic," said John Irvine from Valley Forge.If you're planning on flying to your destination, make sure you plan on how you'll get to the Philadelphia International Airport.Officials say all airport garages are full for the holiday weekend.The cheaper economy lot that once provided 7,000 parking spots is still closed but will partially reopen next week.Off-site parking services near the airport are also nearly full.While using rideshare is an option, Uber driver Tory Sanders told Action News he's planning on making fewer rounds than usual for the holiday weekend because of the high gas prices."Gas prices are terrible. Everywhere I go, it's up and up," said Tory Sanders, from Gloucester Township.If you're staying local, SEPTA is an economical option.Officials say there's plenty of room as SEPTA is still 50% below the number of riders before the pandemic.