Authentic African eats are on the menu at Eatwell Philly, a spot that's been around for more than a decade but, now, has a home in Philadelphia.

Eatwell Philly is a new spot for Nigerian cuisine in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family-owned Eatwell Philly just opened its second location, coming to Philadelphia after 10 years in Irvington, New Jersey.

Chef-owner Aisha Wahab started cooking while growing up in Nigeria, where her mother owned a restaurant.

Now Chef Aisha and her daughter Amina serve traditional dishes based on family recipes from their home country.

From egusi - a melon soup with assorted meats - and gbegiri - a bright orange stew made from honey beans - to a variety of fresh fishes and more, the family says it is the ideal spot for those who want to try authentic Nigerian dishes.

Eatwell Philly | Facebook | Instagram

106 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

215-964-9213

open daily from 12:00 noon, Sundays 1:00pm