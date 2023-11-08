Eatwell Philly is a new spot for Nigerian cuisine in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family-owned Eatwell Philly just opened its second location, coming to Philadelphia after 10 years in Irvington, New Jersey.
Chef-owner Aisha Wahab started cooking while growing up in Nigeria, where her mother owned a restaurant.
Now Chef Aisha and her daughter Amina serve traditional dishes based on family recipes from their home country.
From egusi - a melon soup with assorted meats - and gbegiri - a bright orange stew made from honey beans - to a variety of fresh fishes and more, the family says it is the ideal spot for those who want to try authentic Nigerian dishes.
Eatwell Philly | Facebook | Instagram
106 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
215-964-9213
open daily from 12:00 noon, Sundays 1:00pm