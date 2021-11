Meet the young climate activists of EcoTok

They are the climate leaders of the world of EcoTok, a force of Gen Z activists who campaign for climate actions, sustainability and youth engagement, one TikTok at a time.Leaders such as Jamie Margolin, the young founder of Zero Hour, discuss how her youth-led movement provides training and resources for new young activists and organizers wanting to act around climate change.We also get perspective from Sarah Kaplan , an environmental reporter at the Washington Post who has covered the broader youth-led movement. And Xiao Mina, author of From Memes to Movements , discusses how social media activity can create real change.