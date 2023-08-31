Philadelphia community marches for justice following deadly police shooting

The attorney says the video shows Eddie Irizarry was never outside the vehicle and never raised a knife or lunged at police.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Community leaders marched from North 5th Street to East Willard Street on Thursday evening, the same area where Eddie Irizarry was shot and killed by Philadelphia Police Officer Mark Dial.

The shooting happened on August 14 on the 100 block of Willard Street.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said last week that Officer Dial would be fired for insubordination amid the investigation into the incident.

Eddie Irizarry

Police said this all began when Irizarry was seen driving erratically near B and Erie streets.

On the day of the shooting, police officials said Irizarry was outside the car when he was killed after lunging at police with a knife. Two days later, the department acknowledged Irizarry was fatally shot while inside his car.

The family has viewed body cam video of the shooting, an attorney confirmed to Action News on Thursday. The attorney says the video shows 27-year-old Irizarry was never outside the vehicle and never raised a knife or lunged at police.

He says the video just reinforces their case that the initial report of what happened on August 14 was false.

A criminal investigation is being conducted by the district attorney's office. As the internal investigation continues, police are working to track down where their initial narrative came from.

Surveillance video shows Dial approach Irizarry's vehicle. However, police say Dial's partner said Irizarry had a weapon, and as Irizarry turned to Dial, officials say he discharged his firearm several times, killing Irizarry.

As the family waits for the video to be released, the community is uniting to help spread their message.

Organizers have a list of demands, which includes Dial being charged to the fullest extent of the law and police leaders being held accountable.

"We need the body cam footage released in its full extent. The family has agreed to that. We're pretty clear. This happens every five years, just the names change. That's disgusting," said Rafael Alvarez-Febo of Kensington.

Organizers say residents should be able to feel safe around police, not scared.

Outlaw says Officer Dial was fired due to several departmental violations, including refusal to properly obey proper orders from a superior officer, and failure to cooperate in any departmental investigation.

Dial was a five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and was assigned to the 24th District.