EDUCATION

First graduating class of Goodwill's Helms Academy in Camden

EMBED </>More Videos

First graduating class of Goodwill's Helms Academy in Camden. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 28, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
It was graduation day in Camden but these graduates are the first of their kind.

This is the first graduating class of the Goodwill's Helms Academy, a completely tuition-free program offering adults a rare chance to finally get high school diploma.

Goodwill says every year about a million students drop out of high school, and often have a hard time finding a place or a way to finish that schooling.

So the non-profit, community-based organization started its own academy.

Goodwill uses revenue from the sale of donated items in its local retail stores to fund The Helms Academy.

Goodwill also partners with local institutions like Camden County College and Drexel University, allowing the students to not only get their high school diplomas but also earn up to 30 college credits at the same time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationnew jersey newsgraduationgradsCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Creative Services/ Promotion Department - internship application form
6abc Action News - Professional Internship (PAID)
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
Philly teachers, kids, 3 weeks away from the start of school
Time to get kids in Back to School routines
More Education
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News