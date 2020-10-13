Council Rock High School North closes after 5 students test positive for COVID-19

In a letter sent to the school community Monday, Superintendent Robert Fraser said the cases occurred over the past week. He said school officials learned of three of them on Monday.
"Accordingly, and consistent with (Pennsylvania Department of Education/Department of Health) guidelines, we are closing the school for in-person instruction for the remainder of this week," Fraser said.
The remaining four days of the school this week will be virtual for all CRN students.
Fraser said the four-day in-person closure will allow for contract tracing to occur and to see if the school community experiences any additional positive cases over the remainder of the week.
"We thank you for your patience as we work through this difficult situation," Fraser said.
"Please be safe as we continue to navigate this pandemic, and thank you for your flexibility at this particular time," he added.
On Monday, the Bucks County Health Department reported 229 new cases between Oct. 4-10, an average of almost 33 per day and one more than the previous week's total of 228.
The health department said Bucks County managed to "hold the line" last week on new infections.
