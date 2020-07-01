6abc/WPVI-TV - Who We Are

6abc/WPVI-TV is Philadelphia's abc television station owned by the Walt Disney Company.
Management
President/General Manager
Bernie Prazenica
Vice President - News
Thomas Davis
Vice President - Content
John Morris
Vice President - Marketing
Mike Monsell
Vice President - Sales
James Aronow
Vice President - Finance
Cynthia Torres
Vice President - Community Engagement
Niki Hawkins
Address
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-878-9700
