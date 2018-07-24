We appreciate your interest and would like to hear from you. Use the following form or select the category of your email from the list below.
6abc's mailing address
6abc WPVI-TV/DT
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
News Tips and General Inquiries
PHONE: (215) 878-9700
FAX: (215) 581-4530
News Tip Line: #6abc from your cellphone or (1-866-639-7749)
1-866-NEWS-SIX
Click here to alert us to breaking news.
Click here to send press releases and story ideas.
Call for Action
If you have a consumer problem, alert the Call For Action volunteers: Mon-Fri from 11am-1pm 1-866-978-4232. You can also email Call for Action using this online form.
6abc.com Registration Inquiries
For help with your 6abc.com account, including forgotten member name, email address, password, or other problems, such as changing your posting name for commenting on stories, please contact 6abc.com Member Support by emailing 6abc_ms@abclocal.go.com
TV SALES
Tim Gianettino
Vice President, National Sales Manager
WPVI-TV/DT
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Tim.Gianettino@abc.com
Dirk Ohley
Vice President, Local Sales Manager
WPVI-TV/DT
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Dirk.Ohley@abc.com
DIGITAL SALES
Jennifer A. Bullick
Digital Sales Director
6abc.com
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Jennifer.A.Bullick@abc.com
PROMOTION & CREATIVE SERVICES
Diane Hamlet
Creative Services Coordinator
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Email: Diane.Hamlet@abc.com
Related Topics:
community-eventsabout 6abc
community-eventsabout 6abc