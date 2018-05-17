EDUCATION

Ammunition found in Powelton elementary school prompts lockdown

Ammunition found in Powelton elementary school prompts lockdown. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 17, 2018. (WPVI)

POWELTON (WPVI) --
A Powelton elementary school was on lockdown for more than an hour today after two bullets were found.

Officials from Alain Locke say a teacher discovered a student had the ammunition, just after 12 p.m. Thursday.

Police were called to do a thorough investigation.

They say no weapon was found, and nobody was hurt.

The school lifted the lockdown just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.

Police are still looking into where the student got the bullets.

