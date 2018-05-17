Ammunition found in Powelton elementary school prompts lockdown

POWELTON (WPVI) --A Powelton elementary school was on lockdown for more than an hour today after two bullets were found.
Officials from Alain Locke say a teacher discovered a student had the ammunition, just after 12 p.m. Thursday.
Police were called to do a thorough investigation.
They say no weapon was found, and nobody was hurt.
The school lifted the lockdown just before 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
Police are still looking into where the student got the bullets.
