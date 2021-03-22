Education

Another 22 Philadelphia schools to open in April for Pre-K to 2nd grade students

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia and union officials have announced that another 22 schools will reopen for Pre-K to 2nd-grade students next month for in-person learning.

PreK-2 teachers and support staff for these 22 schools will return to buildings this Wednesday, March 24.

This is the fourth set of schools announced since the District and Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) agreed on a process allowing the PFT to individually review plans for all schools and start bringing students and staff back for in-person instruction.

The list of 22 schools that will open April 5 include:

Add B. Anderson School
William C. Bryant School
Laura H. Carnell School
Watson Comly School
Lewis Elkin School
Fox Chase School

John Hancock Demonstration School - Main Campus
Henry C. Lea School
Mastery Charter School at Cleveland (PreK)
Mastery Charter School at Wister (PreK)
Austin Meehan School
Thomas Mifflin School
Andrew J. Morrison School
Thomas G. Morton School

Samuel Powel School
Prince Hall School
James Rhoads School
George W. Sharswood School
Allen M. Stearne School
Bayard Taylor School
Laura W. Waring School
Martha Washington School
