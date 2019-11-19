Education

Pratt Head Start will close due to asbestos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The School District of Philadelphia announced Tuesday morning it would be closing yet another school due to asbestos abatement.

Students and staff from Pratt Head Start in North Philadelphia are being moved until repairs are done.

Pratt's building was supposed to be a relocation spot for students from Peirce Elementary which also has asbestos problems.

This comes on the day the district unveiled its 500-million dollar plan to address environmental hazards in schools.

Earlier this fall, Benjamin Franklin High School was closed for asbestos abatement.
